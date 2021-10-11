Opinion: Texas' abortion law pits neighbor against neighbor
Texas recently introduced the country’s most drastic restrictions against abortion. Senate Bill 8, colloquially referred to as the “heartbeat” bill, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott — a man — in May 2021 and took effect in early September. The bill’s nickname references the most restrictive aspect of the bill — it forbids Texas women from receiving an abortion after “cardiac activity” is detectable, around week six of pregnancy.www.dailyemerald.com
