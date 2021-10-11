Thomas 'TJ' Carter

TJ passed away at his home on October 9th, 2021. TJ is survived by his wife, Dawn; his three children, Lauren (Rachael), Matt, Sam (Denise); and his siblings, David (Sandy), Anne (Mark), Peter (Theresa), and Lisa (Kasia). He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Carol. TJ was born April 26, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was a computer engineer and ran his own IT company. Lover of the Packers, a talented home chef and passionate scrabble winner, TJ enjoyed spending time with his family while cooking food and watching the game. He had a unique sense of humor and was a supposed Soviet spy, an avid reader and father to Elvis, a championship show dog. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery. Visitation 5-7 PM Thursday, October 14 at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM with visitation one hour prior Friday, October 15 at the Church of Christ the King, 5029 Zenith Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.