‘Old Henry’ – actor Tim Blake Nelson shines in ‘Old Western’-style movie
An expert rendering of Old West minimalism, “Old Henry” also provides a splendid showcase for the considerable skills of its leathery, well-worn star, Tim Blake Nelson. He plays the titular Henry, a scruffy widower who works his lone-prairie farm with the help of his teenage son (Gavin Lewis). As his crisp shirts and fashionable suspenders suggest, the kid would prefer a different life than the hard-scrabble one that’s sustained his father for decades.saportareport.com
Comments / 0