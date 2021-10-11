CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Old Henry’ – actor Tim Blake Nelson shines in ‘Old Western’-style movie

By Eleanor Ringel
saportareport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn expert rendering of Old West minimalism, “Old Henry” also provides a splendid showcase for the considerable skills of its leathery, well-worn star, Tim Blake Nelson. He plays the titular Henry, a scruffy widower who works his lone-prairie farm with the help of his teenage son (Gavin Lewis). As his crisp shirts and fashionable suspenders suggest, the kid would prefer a different life than the hard-scrabble one that’s sustained his father for decades.

Vulture

If You Like Westerns, You’ll Want to See Old Henry

Early on in the new Western Old Henry, Tim Blake Nelson’s Henry McCarty, a stoic Oklahoma rancher who has just brought home a nearly dead man he found bleeding out in the hills, walks up to his horse and opens up a saddlebag. Out of it he takes a satchel that he found alongside the wounded man. He looks inside the satchel, which he already knows is filled with cash, before scanning the empty horizon as it settles into dusk. We don’t see any close-ups of Henry — just the camera observing him from afar, and even pulling back a little, to emphasize his solitude.
MOVIES
oscars.org

Tim Blake Nelson’s Homage To The Western

With its guns and its individualism, the Western is a quintessentially American art form, actor Tim Blake Nelson explains. “And it endures, because we can keep reinventing it. Right after the Second World War, Westerns were really Manichean, in that there was good and evil juxtaposed against each other. And then, in the ’60s, you started to get really flawed characters, and they would dress in black, and there was this sort of counterculture feel to the Western hero.”
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘Old Henry’ Review: Tim Blake Nelson is terrific in a classic Western reminiscent of Eastwood’s “Unforgiven”

There’s nothing like a good Western. One that blurs the lines between right and wrong. Rustic folks living off the land, hiding from the sins of their past. They may not be looking for it, but somehow redemption finds them and when it does a hailstorm of fury comes with it. “Old Henry” delivers the goods as Tim Blake Nelson plays a simple farmer raising a teenage son who finds himself in a precarious situation that involves a stolen loot of cash, an outlaw, and the lawmen hot on his trail. Stephen Dorff is exceptional in the film written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

‘Old Henry’ Star Tim Blake Nelson and Writer/Director Potsy Ponciroli Talk About Their Grim New Western

The actor and the writer/director talk about shooting the whole movie in one location, and how COVID protocols affect indie productions. In the new western, ‘Old Henry,’ Tim Blake Nelson plays Henry, an Oklahoma farmer who has lost his wife, but still works his land with his teenage son. Henry has a past he refuses to share with his son, but when a man on the run turns up on the farm, Henry won’t be able to keep his secret any longer if he hopes to keep his son safe. Nelson and the movie's writer/director Potsy Ponciroli spoke to Moviefone about their new movie.
MOVIES
Person
Gavin Lewis
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
/Film

Daily Podcast: No Time To Die Reactions, Tim Blake Nelson Interview, And More

On the September 30, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the "Friday the 13th" lawsuit, a director's cut of "Rocky IV," the disappointing subscriber numbers for AppleTV+, and the early buzz about "No Time to Die." Then, Ben shares his interview with Tim Blake Nelson about the new western "Old Henry."
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Bridesmaid becomes bride: Perennial side man Tim Blake Nelson steps up to lead in Western ‘Old Henry’

As an award nominee, Tim Blake Nelson usually hears the words “supporting” or “ensemble” associated with his achievements. The Gold Derby Awards, for instance, have nominated him three times in supporting and ensemble categories. Critics have called him the “Coen Brothers go-to hayseed.” But his only major win from an industry peer group has been an Album of the Year Grammy in 2002 for “O’ Brother Where Art Thou,” which he shared with 28 other artists. But in “Old Henry,” out October 1, Nelson steps into a lead role. “It figures the first one would have ‘old’ in the title,” the...
CELEBRITIES
miamiartzine.com

Lone Gunmen Confront Their Pasts in 'No Time To Die,' 'Old Henry'

The cowboy stares into the lens and does nothing for several seconds. Then he pulls out a gun and fires all six shots in his barrel. Straight into the camera. Those iconic 14 seconds from Edwin S. Porter's “The Great Train Robbery” are instantly recognizable by moviegoers, even those who don't know where the silent film footage came from.
MOVIES
#Actor#Old West#Westerns
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
Variety

Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Metcalfe has signed on for MGM and Lightworkers’ new faith-based family drama “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Based on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by...
MOVIES
WWL-TV

Background actors needed for Will Smith movie

Actors are needed to film scenes in the Baton Rouge/St. Francisville area for Will Smith's new movie, Emancipation. According to Central Casting, the movie tells the story of "Whipped Peter," who escapes a Louisiana plantation, served as a soldier in the war, and was pivotal in exposing the brutality of slavery.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Listener’: Tessa Thompson To Topline Latest Feature From Director Steve Buscemi

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Steve Buscemi (Trees Lounge, Boardwalk Empire) has wrapped production on his latest directorial effort, The Listener, starring Emmy nominee Tessa Thompson (Passing, Westworld), Deadline has learned. The contained film written by Oscar nominee Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) features only one on-screen role. It tells the story of Beth (Thompson), a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless, and worried. Over the last year, the tide has become a tsunami, and as Beth goes through her shift, the stakes rise: is this...
MOVIES
