‘Old Henry’ – actor Tim Blake Nelson shines in ‘Old Western’-style movie

Early on in the new Western Old Henry, Tim Blake Nelson’s Henry McCarty, a stoic Oklahoma rancher who has just brought home a nearly dead man he found bleeding out in the hills, walks up to his horse and opens up a saddlebag. Out of it he takes a satchel that he found alongside the wounded man. He looks inside the satchel, which he already knows is filled with cash, before scanning the empty horizon as it settles into dusk. We don’t see any close-ups of Henry — just the camera observing him from afar, and even pulling back a little, to emphasize his solitude.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO