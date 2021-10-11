Battlefield 2042 Beta Build Perhaps Not as Old as Thought, DICE Development Issues Rumored

The Battlefield 2042 beta has come and gone, and EA and developer DICE can’t be that happy about the response. Fans have flooded every forum available with complaints, with criticisms ranging from the feel and design of the game, to more fundamental concerns like poor performance and spotty connections. Prior to the launch of the beta, DICE seemingly tried to temper expectations, saying the build was actually a “few months old.” A somewhat odd thing to admit, but it allowed DICE to deflect some of the criticism of the beta – you’re playing an old build! The final build will be better! Or will it?