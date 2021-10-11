CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable’s next topic is aerial refueling, the KC-135

By Staff report
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe March Field Air Museum’s next Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable is set for Saturday, Nov. 6. The 11 a.m. event will cover aerial refueling. After the presentation, guests will do a walk-around tour of a KC-135A at the museum that is known as “Old Grandad,” a news release states. The plane was the 13th KC-135 manufactured, was delivered to the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and was used for 35 years. It refueled thousands of combat aircraft during conflicts in southeast Asia and the Persian Gulf, according to the release. It has been on display at the museum since December 1992.

www.dailybulletin.com

