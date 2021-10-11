CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone, Elliott inactive for Ravens against Colts

Derrick
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens safeties Geno Stone and DeShon Elliott are inactive for Monday night's game against Indianapolis. The two defensive backs were listed as questionable Saturday — Stone with a thigh injury and Elliott with a quad problem. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Josh Bynes are the other inactives for Baltimore.

