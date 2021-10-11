Fire reported behind an elementary school in San Juan Bautista

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION) UPDATE Oct. 11 2021 4:40 p.m. Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki reported that a transformer blew up, which caused the fire near San Juan School, which led to the power outages in the area.

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki shared a photo of Monday's San Juan School fire

UPDATE Oct. 11 2021 10:17 p.m. As students and parents came to pick up their kids from San Juan School, a fire broke out less than 400 feet away near 100 Nyland Road in San Juan Bautista. One fourth-grade teacher was outside when she says staff heard an odd sound followed by a billow of smoke.

"We just noticed the flames, the fire, and a few of the staff members called. I think overall people called 911…. I think we’re all just extremely grateful and happy that things worked out really well and that the timing was perfect you know. School was out, children were being picked up by their parents," said Teri Marshall.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but the acting chief for Hollister Fire says the high winds of up to 50 to 60 miles in the area made it worse.

"But, it was a wind-driven fire so as soon as the fire started, the wind took it," said Charlie Bedolla.

One resident whose son was at home when the fire started was told to evacuate but the fire didn't reach the house. The house, the renter says, is historic to the area.

"And, long story short, saved the house and the thing about our house is it’s we rent it. It's a very old adobe and it’s priceless, absolutely priceless. the school here is very near and dear to our hearts and the children, they need their school. If it burned down, it would be a very bad situation," said Teri Canepa, renter.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hollister Fire responded to fire behind San Juan School in San Juan Bautista near Highway 101 and 156. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said the small fire behind the elementary school was "in the brush." The school was asked to evacuate but school was getting out already.

Sheriff Taylor said everything is under control for now and the school is empty.