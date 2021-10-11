CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Makuvire earns national prestige, named NCAA Cross Country National Athlete of the Week

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
an17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, La. – Following his third straight victory with a win Saturday at the Watson Invitational, Bradley Makuvire earned NCAA Cross Country National Athlete of the Week for Southeastern Louisiana University, the USTFCCCA announced Monday. Makuvire, a sophomore, blew through a field of 170 runners Saturday finishing the 8k race...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
unoprivateers.com

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Shines on National Stage in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – The New Orleans Cross Country program shined on one of the biggest stages of the sport this season as the men's and women's teams toed the line at the Live in Lou Classic, hosted at the prestigious and championship-tested E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park on Saturday morning. The men raced out to a 13th-place finish while the women battled to 24th-place showing in one of the most highly attended college cross events in the United States.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pbasailfish.com

Women's Cross Country Notch Personal Bests at NCAA DII Preview

SAINT LEO, Fla. – Earlier this morning, the Palm Beach Atlantic women's cross country team competed in the NCAA DII Preview, hosted by Saint Leo University. The Sailfish placed sixth out of 10 teams and 90 individual runners. The Sailfish had solid individual showings, with many of the runners notching...
SPORTS
mesatbirdsports.com

Men's Cross Country Jumps Up to No. 2 in National Rankings

New Orleans, LA - The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released the Week 3 2021 NJCAA DII Men's Cross Country National Coaches' Poll on Wednesday afternoon. With the Thunderbirds' men's cross country team making the big leap to the number two ranked team in the country.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
El Paso News

UTEP’s men’s cross country places in top 10 at national collegiate championship

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s cross country team placed seventh out of 36 teams at the Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday. Several cross country team members broke personal records at the 20th annual live national collegiate championship. While the men’s team placed seventh out of 36 teams, the women’s cross country team finished 18th place.
SPORTS
goleafs.net

Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Summer Cooper, Women's Cross Country

GOSHEN, Ind. — Summer Cooper, a sophomore runner on the Goshen College women's cross country team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of September 27 to October 4. Cooper paced the Maple Leafs with a 24th-place finish in a field of nearly 500 runners,...
WKRC

UC picked to finish 6th in AAC preseason coaches poll

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If the American Athletic Conference's preseason basketball coaches poll is any indication, new UC head coach Wes Miller has quite the rebuilding job ahead of him. The Bearcats were picked to finish 6th in the league in voting. Houston received eight first-place votes to finish on top,...
CINCINNATI, OH
bubruins.com

Debesh named NSAA Cross Country Runner of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Senior Desyebelew Debesh has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week for his performance last week in the Briar Cliff Invitational. Debesh was the top NSAA runner in the BCU Invitational which was held at the Adams Park Nature Preserve...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Track And Field#Prestige#S Club#Lsu Invitational#Podium Club S Club Fans#The Podium Club#Slutrack
oklahoman.com

Vote: The Oklahoman's Athletes of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1 in cross country, softball and volleyball

Here are The Oklahoman's High School Athletes of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1 in cross country, fastpitch softball and volleyball. Keegan Thomas, Jr., Stillwater: He had a strong performance at the pre-state meet at Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday, Sept. 25. Thomas placed second as he finished the 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes, 12.51 seconds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
gogriffons.com

Madison Nash Earns Week Five MIAA Cross Country Runner of the Week Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Madison Nash was named the MIAA Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week for the week ending Oct. 3, it was announced by the league office on Tuesday. This is the third runner of the week award announced by the league office for the 2021 season and the first such accolade for Nash.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

No. 1 Volleyball’s Fields named AVCA National Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's Skylar Fields has been named the AVCA National Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday. This recognition comes after Fields was already named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award for the second time this season. Fields had an outstanding...
SPORTS
Kentucky Kernel

Jacquez Jones named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

Kentucky inside linebacker Jacquez Jones earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors after his role in taking down Florida in Lexington for the first time since 1986. Jones amassed nine tackles, one TFL and recorded a pass break that sealed the deal on Kentucky’s victory over the...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
chapelboro.com

Erin Matson Once Again Named National Offensive Player of the Week

A stellar weekend for Erin Matson and the UNC field hockey team got even more stellar Wednesday, as Matson was named both ACC and National Offensive Player of the Week. During two wins over No. 5 Boston College and No. 15 Connecticut, Matson racked up three goals and two assists, for a total of eight points. Matson leads all Tar Heels with 13 goals and eight assists on the season. No other teammate has more than six goals or five assists.
SPORTS
gsutigers.com

Grambling State named STATS Perform National Team of the Week

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team received national honors on Monday as the program was selected the STATS Perform National Team of the Week. The Tigers had lost eight of their previous nine games, but pulled off a surprising 37-28 victory over the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions, Alabama A&M, on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. GSU erased a 14-0 deficit with 34 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters.
GRAMBLING, LA
seminoles.com

Wildschutt Wins USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the second time this season, Florida State senior Adriaan Wildschutt was named the Men’s National Athlete of the Week for NCAA Division I Cross Country by the USTFCCCA on Monday, following his win at the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday. Wildschutt is the first in program...
FLORIDA STATE
Ames Tribune

Quarterback glory, cross country stars, volleyball standouts. Who are the athletes of the week for Sept. 27-Oct. 3?

Fall sports are back underway in Iowa, which means it's time for the Des Moines Register's athlete of the week recognition. Each Monday, we'll pick five standout males and five standout females from the week prior and offer up polls to the public. Readers will determine who wins each weekly award. The current fall sports being played are football, boys' and girls' cross country, volleyball, boys' golf and girls' swimming.
SPORTS
merrillfotonews.com

Turenne is named Athlete of the Week

Bailey Turenne, a Senior at Merrill High School (MHS) has been named Athlete of the Week for the week of September 30, 2021. Beginning with flag football in fourth grade and then tackle football in middle school, Bailey has been playing football for about eight years and joined the Merrill Varsity Football Team last year. He currently plays wide receiver and made some big moves in the Sept. 17 game against Hayward with his catch on a 29-yard pass to make the first touchdown of the game and scoring another in the final seconds of the first quarter. His coach described him as having “an exceptional game” that night. Bailey is also a member of the Boys Varsity Bluejay Basketball Team, as a point guard and shooting guard, since Sophomore year. He’s been playing basketball since about age five, he said, and he also plays on a traveling basketball team in the summer.
MERRILL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy