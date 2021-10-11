Makuvire earns national prestige, named NCAA Cross Country National Athlete of the Week

Bailey Turenne, a Senior at Merrill High School (MHS) has been named Athlete of the Week for the week of September 30, 2021. Beginning with flag football in fourth grade and then tackle football in middle school, Bailey has been playing football for about eight years and joined the Merrill Varsity Football Team last year. He currently plays wide receiver and made some big moves in the Sept. 17 game against Hayward with his catch on a 29-yard pass to make the first touchdown of the game and scoring another in the final seconds of the first quarter. His coach described him as having “an exceptional game” that night. Bailey is also a member of the Boys Varsity Bluejay Basketball Team, as a point guard and shooting guard, since Sophomore year. He’s been playing basketball since about age five, he said, and he also plays on a traveling basketball team in the summer.

MERRILL, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO