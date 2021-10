Purdue must travel to its Most Hated Rivals for a game that looks quite daunting on paper. Iowa will enter this game as the No. 2 rated team in America, their highest ranking in decades. They are fresh off of a monster top 5 home win over Penn State, which propelled them there. It is a huge challenge for the Boilermakers, who have not beaten a top 5 team on the road in nearly 50 years.