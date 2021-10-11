CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon Slayer Stuns With New Rengoku Ability

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba stunned fans with a new ability from Kyojuro Rengoku in the premiere episode of Season 2! After making waves with its debut anime season, and even more waves with its debut feature film, Demon Slayer has returned for its full second season of the anime. It's using the first few episodes to re-explore the events of the Mugen Train arc as they happened in the movie, and this means getting to see Rengoku in action once again. But the premiere episode actually spent its time with an original adventure about the Flame Hashira.

comicbook.com

