Capitol Police whistleblower blasts senior leaders for Jan. 6 ‘failures’

Cover picture for the articleIn an explosive letter, an anonymous former Capitol Police officer describes senior leaders Yogananda Pittman and Sean Gallagher as "responsible for the single greatest intelligence failure in the history of the U.S. Capitol Police." Capitol Police say much of what was described in the letter has been addressed and that they’re “committed to learning from prior mistakes.”Oct. 11, 2021.

WUSA

Former police officer pleads guilty in Capitol riots after not clearing deleted photos from inside Capitol off his phone

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A former Houston Police officer pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Tam Dinh Pham, 49, pleaded guilty to the petty misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol Building. Three other criminal charges were dropped by the Department of Justice as part of the plea agreement.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Capitol rioter represents himself and accidentally admits to more crimes

An accused 6 January rioter who was warned against representing himself at a bond hearing has admitted breaking into the US Capitol and trying to have a judge disqualified from his case.Brandon Fellows, of Albany, New York, was facing a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for allegedly breaking into the US Capitol through a broken window and smoking marijuana in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office.Mr Fellows allegedly posted pictures of himself sitting on a police officer’s motorcycle while wearing a fake beard and USA jacket, as a mob of Trump supporters fought pitched battles with police outside...
PROTESTS
Roll Call Online

This police officer defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he paints to remember

The most liked watercolor on Winston Pingeon’s Instagram account is a rare self-portrait. He stands in the middle of New Jersey Avenue at night, the United States Capitol Dome lit brilliantly directly behind him, the nation’s flag waving just over his right shoulder. The artist is clad in all black as he holds the tools of his trade — a nightstick and helmet — by his sides and confronts the viewer with pained blue eyes.
VISUAL ART
New York Post

Facebook whistleblower to accuse company of fueling Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Facebook whistleblower is set to accuse the social media giant of helping to fuel the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by “polarizing” the nation — and has the company’s panicked bosses scrambling to do damage control. The former employee, who is scheduled to reveal her identity on...
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Whistleblower to Meet With Lawmakers Investigating Jan. 6 Violence, Report Says

The former Facebook staffer who went public this week with damning allegations against the social-media giant is set to meet with House lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to CNN. Frances Haugen could meet with the House select committee as soon as Thursday, just two days after she testified at a Senate hearing that Facebook is putting “their astronomical profits before people” and harming children and teenagers in the process. Haugen’s allegations against the company prompted executives there to engage in a bit of damage control last week, with a pre-emptive internal memo denying her claim that the social network enabled Jan. 6 rioters. Before Haugen had publicly come forward, she spoke anonymously in media reports about Facebook allegedly letting down election-related safeguards and thereby allowing Jan. 6 participants to organize on the platform. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted this week that lawmakers want to hear Haugen elaborate on that allegation. “According to this Facebook whistleblower, shutting down the civic integrity team and turning off election misinformation tools contributed to the Jan 6 insurrection,” Schiff said.
INTERNET
104.1 WIKY

Capitol Police using support dogs in wake of Jan. 6 trauma

(WASHINGTON) — In the nine months since the Jan. 6 attack, even as their physical injuries heal, some Capitol Police officers still do battle with unseen wounds and memories. As part of their department’s efforts to assist with that healing, the agency has now added two “wellness dogs” to its...
PETS
CNN

'It really is just a godsend': Capitol Police welcome peer support dog Lila

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police has unleashed a special new member to its patrol: a 3-year-old Labrador named Lila. Since June, Lila has officially served as a peer support dog for the force, an emotional comfort animal who is part of a broader effort to connect officers with resources and support services they may need -- not just in the wake of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, but also to deal with the stress and the unpredictability of the job.
PETS
NBC News

NBC News

