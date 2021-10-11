Capitol Police whistleblower blasts senior leaders for Jan. 6 ‘failures’

The former Facebook staffer who went public this week with damning allegations against the social-media giant is set to meet with House lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to CNN. Frances Haugen could meet with the House select committee as soon as Thursday, just two days after she testified at a Senate hearing that Facebook is putting “their astronomical profits before people” and harming children and teenagers in the process. Haugen’s allegations against the company prompted executives there to engage in a bit of damage control last week, with a pre-emptive internal memo denying her claim that the social network enabled Jan. 6 rioters. Before Haugen had publicly come forward, she spoke anonymously in media reports about Facebook allegedly letting down election-related safeguards and thereby allowing Jan. 6 participants to organize on the platform. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted this week that lawmakers want to hear Haugen elaborate on that allegation. “According to this Facebook whistleblower, shutting down the civic integrity team and turning off election misinformation tools contributed to the Jan 6 insurrection,” Schiff said.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO