Cedar Rapids, IA

C.R. to allocate $10.2M to ‘accelerate’ west side flood protection

By Marissa Payne
thegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Rapids to devote $10.2M in American Rescue Plan aid to west-side flood protection. Funds help ‘accelerate’ construction of permanent protection. CEDAR RAPIDS — Residents of the city’s northwest quadrant have long waited for their part of town to receive permanent protection against flooding while watching a system of walls, gates and levees spring up on the east side of the Cedar River. But construction of Cedar Rapids’ Flood Control System in their area will come sooner than expected, thanks to an allocation of $10.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, city officials announced Monday.

