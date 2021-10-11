CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Datebook: PitchForce STL; Building a Business Plan

By MBA Staff
missouribusinessalert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLog on this week for virtual events held by hosts from across the state:. Franchising: Start a Business, hosted by SCORE Kansas City | 9 – 11 a.m. | Free. Are You Ready for VESSA?, hosted by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | $100.

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Standard-Speaker

VizVibe building valuable business connections

In addition to providing a product or service with high market demand, the success of many companies — especially those in the start-up space — is often determined by the depth of their connections. VizVibe, a tech company specializing in interactive digital content creation and storytelling using augmented reality, found...
HAZLETON, PA
Providence Business News

Business Tax Planning Considerations

The small business taxpayer exception rules have been around for many years. Despite the everchanging landscape of tax code this is one area that has increased in popularity over the past decade. What used to be $1M exception from certain areas of the tax code evolved to $5M (sometimes $10M), and as of the 2017 tax overhaul known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is now $26M (indexed for inflation from the original $25M) for years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Rev. Proc. 2018-40, 2018-34 finalized the regulations related to these changes published as of January 5, 2021. While most of us are aware of many of these exceptions, there are certain areas that we do not see often but could have a large impact on tax compliance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
oregonbusiness.com

Building Economic Vitality One Small Business at a Time

Brand Story - Oregon Community Foundation partners with nonprofits to support business owners and entrepreneurs across the state. In an increasingly unpredictable world, Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) brings stability to the entrepreneurs and small businesses most likely to fall through the cracks, bolstering the state’s economic vitality one charitable investment at a time.
ADVOCACY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Business owners: Prepare an exit plan

If you are a business owner, you may or may not have selling it on your mind. Even if you don’t intend to sell, you will be better off if you prepare for the possibility, said Don Wiggins, CEO of Jacksonville-based business advisory firm Heritage Capital Group. “Go through and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stl#Cooperatives#Trade Finance#Building A Business Plan#Pitchforce#Audubon Associates#Central Bank Of#The Export Import Bank
bizwest.com

Thought Leaders: Business & Technology Planning Considerations for 2022

If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that technology has further solidified itself as “essential” for ALL organizations. Technology can help a business gain efficiency, enhance functionality, drive performance, and contain cost. But most importantly, IT can mitigate risk for a business. Do you know how to evaluate your technology...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Why lenders should build a referral-based business

HousingWire recently spoke with John G. Stevens, President at SRE.com, about the challenges mortgage loan officers and brokers face as the market continues to shift toward purchase money business and how human-assisted eCommerce can help them win more business. HousingWire: Why should referrals be a key part of originators’ strategies?
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

Art of Accounting: Checklist for an exit plan for business owners

This column converts an excellent article by John P. Napolitano, chairman and CEO of U.S. Wealth Management, into a checklist that could be used to advise clients. John’s column was about preparing clients for their exit from their business. I liked what he wrote and am presenting a summary here in checklist format with some comments. I copied a lot of what John wrote and did not use quotes, and refer you to his complete column. John also graciously permitted me to use his article as the basis for this checklist.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

Keys to Planning for Smart Business Growth

Do you have what it takes to grow your company for the long term? Read on to find out how to get on the right path from the start. You’ve developed a product or service that people need. Now, to go from a budding startup to a growing business, you’ll need the right resources and partners to help you take your company to the next level.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Jobs
Portland Tribune

Developer submits plans for industrial building

The Creations Northwest project could have up to five commercial and industrial tenants. Developer Creations Northwest has submitted plans to the City of Madras to build an industrial building north of town in the Jefferson Park Business Center Plat. If all goes as planned, crews will break ground in November...
MADRAS, OR
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economist: John Deere workers likely to prevail with strike

The 10,000 Deere & Co. workers who went on strike Thursday have a strong negotiating position and are likely to succeed in getting more pay and better retirement benefits in their next contract, predicted Dave Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University. “They’re not striking from a position of weakness,” Swenson said. “From what I […] The post Economist: John Deere workers likely to prevail with strike appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ADVOCACY
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Website flaw exposes data of 100,000 teachers; MoDOT seeks funding for raises

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch exposed a major flaw in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website that made 100,000 teachers’ Social Security numbers publicly available to the keen eye. The newspaper published a story about the vulnerability after it had informed the state and the department had removed the exposed data. Gov. Mike Parson responded to the story by promising to take legal action against the publication, calling the reporter a “hacker.” Cybersecurity experts have since weighed in, saying that because the data was publicly viewable in the site’s source code, the reporter’s actions did not constitute hacking. At another state agency, the Missouri Department of Transportation, officials want more capital to help give raises and make new hires. The department has requested $70 million from the state, citing the need to bolster its workforce ahead of future construction projects. At the same time in the private sector, farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. is fighting its own workforce trouble. About 10,000 union workers at Deere plants across the country went on strike Thursday, marking the latest in a wave of recent work stoppages by unions across multiple industries that some have deemed “Striketober.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy