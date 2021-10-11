Datebook: PitchForce STL; Building a Business Plan

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch exposed a major flaw in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website that made 100,000 teachers’ Social Security numbers publicly available to the keen eye. The newspaper published a story about the vulnerability after it had informed the state and the department had removed the exposed data. Gov. Mike Parson responded to the story by promising to take legal action against the publication, calling the reporter a “hacker.” Cybersecurity experts have since weighed in, saying that because the data was publicly viewable in the site’s source code, the reporter’s actions did not constitute hacking. At another state agency, the Missouri Department of Transportation, officials want more capital to help give raises and make new hires. The department has requested $70 million from the state, citing the need to bolster its workforce ahead of future construction projects. At the same time in the private sector, farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. is fighting its own workforce trouble. About 10,000 union workers at Deere plants across the country went on strike Thursday, marking the latest in a wave of recent work stoppages by unions across multiple industries that some have deemed “Striketober.”

