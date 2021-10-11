CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions WR Quintez Cephus maybe lost for season with broken collarbone

The Detroit Lions fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday via a last-second game-deciding field goal and dropped to 0-5 on what's quickly become a disappointing season, Detroit's first with Dan Campbell serving as head coach.

Campbell announced more bad news about the campaign on Monday.

Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Campbell told reporters that wide receiver Quintez Cephus has a broken collarbone and could miss the remainder of the season.

"I'll confirm that. Yes, he does," Campbell explained about the setback. "We'll know a lot more this afternoon as it pertains to how long he's gonna be. I mean, certainly, this will be weeks and weeks and that's if we get him back for the season. But he's out for a significant amount of time, if not the whole season."

According to ESPN stats, Cephus is sidelined third on the Lions with 204 receiving yards, tied for fourth with 15 receptions, and tied for first with a pair of receiving touchdowns during quarterback Jared Goff's first year with the organization. Goff completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 203 yards, no touchdowns and a single interception in the loss to Minnesota.

Detroit next hosts the 3-2 Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow should be good to go for that contest after he suffered a scare related to his throat during Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

