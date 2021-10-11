CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLAAD Urges Netflix To Condemn Hateful Content & Live Up “To Their Own Standards” Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4oge_0cOCMfYG00

Hours after a memo by Netflix ’s co-CEO declaring that trans remarks in Dave Chappelle ’s latest special didn’t “cross the line” was made public, one of the nation’s leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations has called out the streamer for some serious hypocrisy.

“Netflix has a policy that content ‘designed to incite hate or violence’ is not allowed on the platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that,” said GLAAD Monday in a statement over the controversial The Closer and the suspension of a trans staffer who criticized the streamer over their support of the comedian.

“While Netflix is home to groundbreaking LGBTQ stories, now is the time for Netflix execs to listen to LGBTQ employees, industry leaders, and audiences and commit to living up to their own standards,” the blunt and brief statement added on Monday, which is also National Coming Out Day.

In his internal October 8 correspondence, Ted Sarandos insists that he and the streamer’s corner suite crew don’t believe Chappelle’s special or specific remarks cross “the line on hate.”

Clearly hoping to establish the party line early, Academy Museum chair Sarandos also tossed off a salvo of his own in the memo. “You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do,” he wrote late last week.

Netflix had no comment on this new correspondence from GLAAD, when contacted by Deadline this afternoon. Perhaps as noteworthy in the larger picture of Hollywood relationships is the fact that the organization has celebrated the streamer’s talent like Ryan Murphy repeatedly in the past.

Last year alone, EP Murphy was honored with GLAAD Media Awards nominations in Outstanding Comedy Series for The Politician and in Outstanding Drama Series for Pose — the former is a Netflix Original and the barrier-breaking latter won its category. Producer, writer, director and more Murphy was given the exalted Vito Russo Award in 2020 too.

The streamer insists that “it is absolutely untrue” that the suspension of senior software engineer Terra Field has anything to do with her pointed tweet of October 6, the day after Chappelle’s sixth Netflix special debuted.

However, they won’t confirm on the record another reason for the move. Though there are whispers that Field and two other Netflixers joined a meeting that they weren’t supposed to, the fact is the tweet that laments Netflix willingly permitting The Closer to attack “the trans community, and the very validity of transness” was a pretty public rebuke from inside the company.

Today on Twitter, Field wrote “I just want to say I appreciate everyone’s support.” In another more recent posting the Netflix staffer also said:

Earlier today, Netflix’s self-described “LGBTQ+ storytelling” feed put up its first post since October 7 …but notice, no names were named:

hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Dave Chappelle
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dave Chappelle declares he has no worries about getting canceled following Netflix controversy: 'I love it'

Dave Chappelle on Thursday laughed off any efforts to get him and his new Netflix special "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a screening of his documentary. The sold-out crowd also watched performances by Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Nas, Lizzo, poet Amir Sulaiman, Jeff Rose, Talib Kweli and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#National Coming Out Day#Academy Museum#Glaad Media Awards#Netflix Original
hotnewhiphop.com

Ts Madison Weighs In On Chappelle Drama & Warns Against Trans Violence: "I Stay Strapped"

The online debates regarding Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix comedy special continue. The Closer was another massive success for Netflix as they concluded their contract with Chappelle for this round of stand-up specials, but the beloved comedian's jokes did not land well for everyone. Some have argued that Chappelle was drawing attention to the racism and lack of intersectionality and inclusiveness that the LGBTQIA+ community claims to adhere to; while others interpreted Chappelle's jokes about trans women and calling himself a TERF as problematic, accusing him of being transphobic.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Virginia Hotel Says No To Event With Pharrell Williams, Dave Chappelle

Songwriter Pharrell Williams’ relationship with Virginia Beach has broken down further after a local hotel turned down holding an event featuring Williams and comedian Dave Chappelle. Businessman Bruce Thompson, who owns the Cavalier Hotel, turned down a plan by Williams to hold an event featuring Chappelle, offering several reasons, including...
VIRGINIA STATE
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Julianna Margulies on Playing a Lesbian on ‘The Morning Show’: ‘Who’s to Say I Haven’t Had My Own Gay Experiences?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Playing a lesbian on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” isn’t the first time that Julianna Margulies has taken on a gay role. She and Kyra Sedgwick played a couple in the 2000 indie “What’s Cooking?” However, that was years before there was a push for LGBTQ actors to be cast in LGBTQ roles. During an appearance on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, I asked Margulies if she had any reservations about playing gay on “The Morning Show.” “Who’s to say I haven’t had my own gay...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Backlash: ‘If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It’

Dave Chappelle is laughing off recent attempts to “cancel” him. Earlier this week, LGBTQ advocates condemned his transphobic and homophobic jokes and misconceptions in his new comedy special, “The Closer,” which premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, even issued a statement on Wednesday urging the streaming service to pull the special.
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Dave Chappelle Under Fire From GLAAD

Dave Chappelle is under fire for his latest Netflix comedy special. In The Closer, Chappelle declares that “Gender is a fact,” and claims that he is “team TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).”. GLAAD issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday (Oct. 6th), saying, “Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans...
CELEBRITIES
BGR

Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special is so controversial, a civil rights group wants it pulled

The newly released Dave Chappelle Netflix comedy special, The Closer, is an aptly named piece of work if you ask me. This is the comedian’s sixth and possibly final Netflix stand-up special. So it “closes” out, if you will, a series that also includes the following Chappelle Netflix specials: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. The Closer is also a great name for Chappelle’s newest project because — good lord, does this man know how to close a deal, or what? Not one, not two or three, but six comedy specials. And with a streamer that seems to love the comedian as much as the audiences who roar with laughter at his often risque and always politically astute brand of comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
meaws.com

GLAAD, Black Justice Coalition Blast Dave Chappelle’s ‘Lazy And Hostile Transphobia And Homophobia’ In Netflix Standup Special

Dave Chappelle’s sixth and presumably final Netflix stand-up comedy special, “The Closer”, made its debut last week and is already stirring up controversy. Deadline is reporting that both GLAAD and the Black Justice Coalition are calling out Chappelle and Netflix over the comedian’s comments aimed at the transgender and LFBTQ+ communities.
CELEBRITIES
