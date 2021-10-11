CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Fenton, coach of Jefferson’s 2010 state title team, dies

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14l47l_0cOCMdmo00
Jefferson quarterback Quentin Williams gets the game ball and a hug from coach Mike Fenton after Fenton announced to the team that Williams had broken the all-time passing yardage record for Hillsborough County during the 2010 season. Mr. Fenton died Monday morning. [ Times (2010) ]

TAMPA — Former Jefferson High football coach Mike Fenton, who led the Dragons to a 15-0 season and the Class 3A state title in 2010, died Monday of natural causes.

A veritable coaching lifer with a gruff exterior that shrouded a deep compassion for his players, Mr. Fenton, 65, was serving as offensive coordinator at Chamberlain High at the time of his death. Chiefs coach Jason Lane said his final play call, in a 35-6 loss Friday to Hillsborough, was a touchdown.

A local spread offense pioneer, Mr. Fenton mentored two quarterbacks — Tampa Catholic’s Kenny Kelly and Jefferson’s Quentin Williams — who set Florida’s all-time prep passing-yardage records during their respective careers. Another, Jefferson’s Stephen Garcia, threw for more than 8,000 yards.

“There’s parts of his offense in a lot of (local) schools,” said Lane McClaughlin, former head coach at Carrollwood Day who worked with Fenton at Jefferson more than a half-dozen years.

“He really taught me as a head coach and offensive coordinator how to plan a practice. Everything was scripted, don’t waste time. Don’t work something in practice that you’re not going to use in a game.”

A Tampa Catholic alumnus, Mr. Fenton cut his coaching teeth under legendary Robinson coach Randy Smith in the late 1970s, and logged stints at no fewer than four other schools before landing at Jefferson in 1999.

As an offensive coordinator for close friend Bob Henriquez, he oversaw the prolific Tampa Catholic offenses of the mid-1990s that featured Kelly (who later played two seasons at Miami) and receiver Darrell Jackson (who played nine seasons in the NFL).

At Jefferson, he served as offensive coordinator on the Dragons teams that reached state title games in 2002 and 2004 before replacing Mike Simmonds as head coach in 2006.

In five seasons, he amassed a 46-17 record. The 2010 calendar year dawned with the death of his mom (on New Year’s Day) and ended with a 44-34 win against Miami Norland at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 18. That Dragons team totaled 746 points (then a state single-season record), and Williams was named Florida’s Mr. Football.

Three months later, at the Dragons’ team banquet, Fenton announced he was retiring from coaching. He soon resurfaced, however, helping out again at Tampa Catholic and Chamberlain.

“When I first started doing this, I was young and told myself I would do this for a few years until I figured out what I wanted to do when I grow up,” Fenton said upon stepping down at Jefferson in 2011. “So here I am at 55, still at it. It’s like the mafia; you can get in, but you can’t get out.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

Comments / 2

Joyce Mcgregor
2d ago

Will definitely miss Michael. When I started my first job in Hillsborough County, Mike was my office mate. He was the occupational specialist and I was a part time counselor/teacher at Eisenhower Junior High School. He helped me adjust and was always helpful. I was devastated by the news of his death and my thoughts are with the family he leaves behind.

2
2
 

