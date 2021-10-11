9 Ideas for Fireplace Built-Ins That Boost Character and Increase Storage

Vintage Christmas Decorations Find a Home in This 1940s Farmhouse. "I want it to feel like the whole house is transformed for the season, so every room you go into, you get that festive feel and that joy from the decorations—I want it to be felt everywhere in the house and not just one room," blogger Charlotte Evan Russell says. "We have so much fun decorating and baking, and I like making memories together and involving the whole family, especially Kelbee, my stepdaughter—she loves it as well. It's not how I grew up at all. We would celebrate some, but it wasn't anything like I try to make it!" The family's 1947 Alabama house is always dressed in a cheerful mix of farmhouse finds, both vintage and new, and come Christmas, Charlotte maximizes the merriment.

