9 Ideas for Fireplace Built-Ins That Boost Character and Increase Storage

By Kelly Roberson, Kaylei Fear
BHG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article9 Ideas for Fireplace Built-Ins That Boost Character and Increase Storage. Finding storage in your home can be difficult, especially if space is at a premium. Fireplace built-ins offer much-needed storage while keeping style and decor at the forefront. Whether you're looking for closed storage to hide cords, gaming equipment, or electronics, or open shelving to display your favorite memorabilia, built-ins around a fireplace can solve both. Fireplace built-ins can be recessed or flushed, symmetrical or asymmetrical, and feature a wide variety of finishes based on your design vision. Increase your home's storage potential with these 9 tips for fireplace built-ins, including ideas for updating existing fireplace built-ins and solutions for building and installing new fireplace cabinets and shelves.

