The Miami Dolphins are 1-4 and the season is looking like to be a huge disappointment and Brian Flores is as responsible as anyone for the product. We can blame Chris Grier for the talent that has been put on this team. Even if Brian Flores has a lot of say in who is drafted, Grier has to be responsible because he is the one who supposed to call the shots. We can also place blame on the players themselves. Execution hasn’t been good and highly paid athletes are not performing up to those contracts.

