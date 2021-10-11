17 new COVID-19 cases reported in addition to 28 new cases Sunday for Ontario County

As of Oct. 11 Ontario County Public Health reports 17 new cases of COVID-19.

This is in addition to the 28 new cases from Sunday.

Two cases from Monday are under the age of 18 and 6 new recoveries were reported.

Ontario County remains a High Transmission area.

Around six people organized a scheme to target a Wichita Falls Walmart multiple times in the span of a week ...

New York State Police announce that the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office have located the deceased body of Roy Vandemortel, 30, ...

Healthcare workers win lawsuit; federal judge rules in favor of religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

The temporary restraining order that made religious exemptions allowable when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers has ...

The newly formed Cannabis Control Board is getting to work on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. Focuses include redefining ...