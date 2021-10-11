17 new COVID-19 cases reported in addition to 28 new cases Sunday for Ontario County
As of Oct. 11 Ontario County Public Health reports 17 new cases of COVID-19.
This is in addition to the 28 new cases from Sunday.
Two cases from Monday are under the age of 18 and 6 new recoveries were reported.
Ontario County remains a High Transmission area.
