Ontario County, NY

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in addition to 28 new cases Sunday for Ontario County

 3 days ago
As of Oct. 11 Ontario County Public Health reports 17 new cases of COVID-19.

This is in addition to the 28 new cases from Sunday.

Two cases from Monday are under the age of 18 and 6 new recoveries were reported.

Ontario County remains a High Transmission area.

