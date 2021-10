SAN ANTONIO — State Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, who bucked his party on a number of major issues this year, announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election. In an email to constituents, Larson said he was following through on legislation he has repeatedly introduced that imposes a term limit of 12 years on any elected official at the state level.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO