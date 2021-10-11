CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

22-year-old woman killed in one-car crash near Blue Valley Park: Kansas City police

By Bill Lukitsch
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old woman was killed early Monday morning following a one-car crash near Kansas City’s Blue Valley Park, according to police. Police say the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue. A red Mustang was traveling east on 23rd Street when its driver lost control for unknown reasons and struck a light pole on the south side of the street, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

