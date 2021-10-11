CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corvallis, OR

High school notebook: Corvallis boys soccer 4-0 in league play

By Jesse Sowa
Democrat-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorvallis High is undefeated through four games in Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer this fall. Fifth-ranked North Salem is also 4-0 in league play. The fourth-ranked Spartans (5-3-1 overall) host South Albany (5-4, 2-2) on Tuesday, then have road games against Dallas (1-8, 0-4) and No. 8 Woodburn (4-4, 2-2) before taking on visiting North Salem (6-1-2 overall) on Oct. 21. Corvallis finishes the regular season Oct. 26 at No. 6 Silverton (2-0-2). North Salem hosts Silverton on Tuesday.

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Stayton, OR
City
Salem, OR
City
Halsey, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Education
Philomath, OR
Sports
City
Silverton, OR
City
Amity, OR
City
Adair Village, OR
Corvallis, OR
Sports
City
Philomath, OR
City
Albany, OR
City
Dallas, OR
City
Creswell, OR
Albany, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Albany, OR
Sports
City
Lebanon, OR
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey

Comments / 0

Community Policy