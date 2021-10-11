Big Rapids Police Receive State Grant for Accreditation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced more than $1 million worth of grants from the justice department are heading to Michigan police departments. Big Rapids department of Public Safety was one of those selected.

They will receive $75,000 to go towards the costs of becoming accredited.

Accreditation will show the department follows proper protocols and procedures expected of law enforcement in the country and that message can be a relief for the public.

“It increases the transparency, so the public can have faith that the officers here are making decisions based on sound policies so they can trust that we’re making the right decisions,” said Liz West of the BRDPS, “We’re following laws. For us, it’s a self analysis to make sure that we are doing the right things for the right reasons.”

The department says they have already been working on this process for nearly three years and it will take almost as long from here on out.