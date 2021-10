The Bruins dropped a lil’ Saturday Surprise on all of us with their decision to place both Chris Wagner and John Moore on waivers on a scheduled off day for the team. Well, if a claim is made by another team, the Bruins are out from that player’s contract; Moore has another two years at $2.75 million per, while Wagner is on the hook for $1.35 million per through the 2022-23 season. The Bruins would certainly love to create over $4 million in cap space out of thin air. But if they’re unclaimed and sent to Providence — which definitely seems like the calculated risk being made here — the Moore-Wagner duo will count for $1.85 million against the Boston cap, freeing $2.25 million. That could prove beneficial should the team’s center-by-committee plan fail or if the defense needs more than just Derek Forbort to be legit.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO