Woman Meets Boyfriend's Family, They Quiz Her Endlessly, Drama Ensues
Meeting your significant other's family isn't an easy process. It can be a situation that's filled to the brim with anxiety and genuine nervous anticipation. With all of that being said, it sounds like this woman's boyfriend had quite the "extra" family dynamic going on. Basically, they put her through the ringer when it came to quizzing her on all facets of her life. So, she decided to consult the moral judges of Reddit's AITA community to determine whether or not she was in the wrong for wanting to opt out of future family gatherings.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0