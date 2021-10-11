MITCHELL TENPENNY TO RELEASE CHRISTMAS ALBUM

Mitchell Tenpenny will release a holiday album called Naughty List on October 29th. The project features 11 songs, and the title track has already been released. Mitchell said, “I love all Christmas music. It always brings me back to my childhood and sharing the holidays with my family. ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ is probably my favorite of all time. Makes me think of sitting by the fire and watching Christmas movies. But I love I was able to write a few new songs that are included too!”