MITCHELL TENPENNY TO RELEASE CHRISTMAS ALBUM

 6 days ago

Mitchell Tenpenny will release a holiday album called Naughty List on October 29th. The project features 11 songs, and the title track has already been released. Mitchell said, “I love all Christmas music. It always brings me back to my childhood and sharing the holidays with my family. ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ is probably my favorite of all time. Makes me think of sitting by the fire and watching Christmas movies. But I love I was able to write a few new songs that are included too!”

987thebull.com

Mitchell Tenpenny On Why He Quit College Football To Pursue Music

Mitchell Tenpenny is promoting his next single and currently touring. He stopped by The Bobby Bones Show virtually to talk about his latest projects and share stories about his time playing sports, as well as his relationship. Before pursuing music full time, Tenpenny was also an athlete playing college football....
COLLEGE SPORTS
newsmemory.com

Clarkson releases Christmas single about canceled exes

Scott Gleeson USA TODAY Christmas is three months away, but that isn’t stopping Kelly Clarkson from ringing in the holiday season early. The Grammy award-winning singer just put out a new single called, 'Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).'. This isn’t your typical 'Deck the Halls' jam. It’s more in line...
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Amanda Shires Announces New Holiday Album For Christmas For November 2021 Release, Shares Moody New Video For “Gone For Christmas”

Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires has announced the release of her forthcoming holiday album For Christmas, which is due out November 12. Alongside the announcement, she has also shared the first single from the album titled “Gone For Christmas.”. For Christmas will be released via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers and is currently available...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Atmosphere Release New Album, ‘WORD?’

Atmosphere is back with their new album WORD?. After announcing the album in July and releasing “Side A” (which included the first four songs), Atmosphere followed up with “Side B” and “Side C” drops; adding another seven songs to the bunch. And now, the cypher is complete with the entirety of the album now available on all streaming platforms.
MUSIC
