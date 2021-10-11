CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puerto Rico’s power grid in critical condition as frustration grows

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents are demanding answers as Puerto Rico endures frequent power outages from a grid in critical condition. Local businesses are losing money without power to operate, while the two separate entities responsible for power generation and transmission promise things will get better.Oct. 11, 2021.

