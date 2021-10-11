CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California justice department to investigate enormous oil spill

An aerial view of oil booms holding back contaminated water at the Talbert marsh in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday.

California’s justice department is investigating the spill off the coast of Huntington Beach earlier this month, which sent thousands of gallons of oil into the ocean, the state’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, announced on Monday.

The spill, from an undersea pipeline, polluted the waters near Los Angeles last weekend, blackening beaches and endangering wildlife.

Bonta said the state’s justice department would work with other state, local, and federal authorities to determine the cause of the spill and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent or minimize the disaster.

Officials have previously said the cause remains under investigation, and they believe the pipeline was probably damaged by a ship’s anchor several months to a year before it ruptured.

“The oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach is an environmental disaster with far-reaching consequences for our fish and wildlife, for our communities, and for our economy,” said Bonta.

Experts have warned the spill probably won’t be the state’s last, with numerous ageing oil rigs offshore.

The US senator Alex Padilla of California said: “It is unacceptable that Californians are once again facing the devastating effects of an offshore oil spill. The trade-off between oil production and environmental harm is simply not one we should be making any longer, especially given how fossil fuel emissions are exacerbating the climate crisis.”

US Coast Guard officials said a pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy that shuttles crude from offshore platforms to the coast leaked at least about 25,000 gallons (95,000 liters) and no more than 132,000 gallons (500,000 liters) of crude oil into the ocean.

The spill was confirmed on 2 October, a day after residents reported a petroleum smell in the area.

Huntington Beach – dubbed “Surf City USA” – reopened earlier than many expected on Monday after a putrid smell blanketed the coast and blobs of crude began washing ashore.

City and state park officials decided to reopen the shoreline in Huntington Beach after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil-associated toxins in the ocean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

CBS San Francisco

California Joins Lawsuit Against Ghost Gun Manufacturers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The state of California is jumping into an historic lawsuit against companies who make kits to assemble so-called “ghost guns.” The suit, originally filed in August by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office along with the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the law firm Keker, Van Nest & Peters, accuses three companies of selling illegal prepackaged kits, allowing people to make a firearm at home. These ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, making them untraceable. The joint effort announced Wednesday will strengthen a lawsuit filed against three gun manufacturers by the District Attorney Chesa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AFP

California's Alisal Fire burns more than 13,000 acres

California firefighters scrambled overnight Wednesday to battle a fast-moving blaze that has scorched more than 13,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders since it started Monday, according to local authorities. Burning in a dry, scrub-filled canyon about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara, the Alisal Fire is just five percent contained, according to the US Forest Service. More than 765 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, the latest in what has already been a devastating wildfire season. "The main constraint has been heavy winds that have limited safe access to suppress the fire and limited the use of aircraft to engage and support fire suppression," an incident report said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Bee

Thousands of California residents will have no power. How the medically vulnerable will be impacted

Strong, gusty winds have prompted Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to shut off power to thousands of customers across Northern and Central California, with people reliant on electricity-powered medical devices disproportionately impacted. Severed from electricity, elderly individuals and people reliant on electrical medical devices — motorized wheelchairs, ventilators, respirators, apnea...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

California wildfire balloons to 13,400 acres, jumps major highway

The Alisal Fire continued to wreak havoc on California's Central Coast, ballooning to more than 13,000 acres by Tuesday night with 5 percent containment, according to Santa Barbara County fire officials. Authorities had already shut down a major thoroughfare and ordered mandatory evacuations as powerful winds swept across the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.org

770 new laws coming to California

You’d be forgiven for not knowing Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the largest expansion of California’s college financial aid system in a generation — he did so during the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants’ first playoff game Friday night. Hours later, it was all over: Newsom signed his final...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Alex Padilla
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures Victory in Lawsuit Challenging Approval of San Diego Development in High Wildfire Risk Area – 1,284 Acre Otay Ranch

October 9, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday applauded a decision by the San Diego Superior Court ordering the County of San Diego to vacate its. approval of the Otay Ranch Village 14 and Planning Areas 16/19 (collectively, Otay Ranch) project. The Otay Ranch project...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfxb.com

Authorities Believe They Know the Cause of the Oil Spill in California

The cause of the California oil spill may have been identified. Authorities say the source of the spill that dispersed up to 144,000 gallons of oil in the Pacific Ocean likely came from a 13-inch split found in a 4,000 foot section of the pipe that had been pulled about 105 feet to the side. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Eillsher said “the pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it’s kind of an almost semicircle.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Southern California Oil Spill: Coast Guard Clears Rotterdam Express; Ships Departs Oakland For Mexico

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard allowed the Rotterdam Express to depart from the Port of Oakland early Thursday after the cargo ship was cleared of any involvement in a massive oil spill fouling beaches in Southern California, a company spokesman said. Nils Haupt, a spokesman for the German flagged Hapag Lloyd, emailed KPIX 5 that “we are no longer under investigation” and that the vessel was heading to Mexico. Coast Guard investigators boarded the massive cargo ship after it docked at the Port of Oakland Wednesday in an attempt to determine if its anchor may have snagged and bent...
OAKLAND, CA
