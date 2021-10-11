CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Leonard Chester King, 97

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard Chester King, age 97, of Stevens Point, passed away with his loving family at his side, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at The Lodge at Whispering Pines. He was born in Stevens Point on September 17, 1924, a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Suchowski) King. Leonard attended local schools and went to work on the family farm in the Town of Hull. In 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served overseas during WWII receiving the Victory Medal, American Theatre Ribbon, European – African – Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon, Bronze Battle Star, Overseas Service Bar, and the Good Conduct Medal.

