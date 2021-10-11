CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Media company nationally recognizes The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus as best hospital for heart care

By Project-Management.com
El Paso News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus is being nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high quality heart care. The Sierra Campus was recognized by News & World Report, a media company, as the “best hospital for heart of quality patient care”. Additionally, the campus has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology with the Heart Failure accreditation achievement.

www.ktsm.com

