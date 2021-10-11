CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

Water district bids $32 million for Highland property once slated for 3,600 homes

By Jennifer Iyer
San Bernardino County Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1,657 sloping acres of dry scrub and boulders in Highland that had been slated for 3,600 houses as part of the Harmony development is one step closer to being sold. The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 5 accepted a high bid of $31,815,000 from the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District. The supervisors made the move on behalf of the Orange County Flood Control District, which owns the land.

