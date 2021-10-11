CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chucky Returns in a 'Child's Play' Show, but the Popular Horror Franchise Has a Dark History

 3 days ago
Content warning: This article mentions the kidnapping and murder of a child. It's been over 30 years since the murderous doll Chucky burst onto screens in Child's Play. The popular horror movie spawned a ton of sequels, comic books, and video games. You can even get your wits scared out of you by a Child's Play show at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Now the popular franchise is getting a 2021 facelift.

DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
bloody-disgusting.com

“Chucky”: Official Promo Video for ‘Child’s Play’ Series Spotlights Several Short Films Made By Fans

On the road to the premiere of Don Mancini‘s “Chucky” on USA and SYFY October 12, the networks partnered up with Tongal – a global community of creators – to allow Child’s Play fans to make their own Chucky fan films. A handful of those shorts now get the spotlight in a compilation video uploaded by SYFY this week, showing off the results of the competition.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Horror Releases: Knocking (2021) - Reviewed

If you were the only person who continuously hears something ominous, have reason to believe someone is in danger, but everyone thought you were insane for it, what would you do? Frida Kempff’s Swedish thriller Knocking explores this concept, and in turn, makes the audience question their assumptions as much as the protagonist does her own sanity.
ComicBook

Underrated James Wan Horror Movie Finally Streaming

Just like Hulu has "Huluween" this month, Peacock -- the new streaming service from NBCUniversal -- has Peacocktober. And while that name might not roll off the tongue in quite the same way as its competitor's, the platform is doing a pretty good job of celebrating spooky season. In addition to Friday's release of Halloween Kills and a bunch of Child's Play movies, Peacock is bringing one of the most underrated James Wan movies to the platform today in the form of James Wan's 2007 film Dead Silence. Written by Wan's Insidious collaborator Leigh Wannell, the film arrives on the streamer today and gives fans a look into the early work of a modern horror master.
SFGate

'V/H/S/94' Review: An Uneven but Entertaining Horror Franchise Revival

Not the only Halloween-ready franchise being resuscitated this month, “V/H/S/94” puts back in action the omnibus series that was last seen seven years ago with disappointing third entry “V/H/S: Viral.” This belated return lands closer in quality to the 2012 kickoff feature than the following year’s superior “V/H/S/2,” as a mixed bag of entertainingly diverse if variably successful horror shorts. Going straight to genre streaming platform Shudder on Oct. 6, it should provide fans with a satisfying enough, seasonally apt new package of macabre tales still linked by a faux-found-footage concept.
ComicBook

Chucky Gets New Emoji Celebrating Child's Play TV Series

The original creator and star of the Child's Play franchise are returning in Syfy's Chucky, and to celebrate, the killer doll at the heart of the series is getting his own Twitter emoji. Use the #Chucky hashtag, and you'll find your tweet gifted with a grinning, scruffy-haired doll head. This should come in handy in the next week or so, as the series gets closer to its airdate, and social media traffic from excited horror fans inevitably takes a turn in ol' Chucky's direction. Based on the 1988 film Child's Play and its 6 sequels, the series brings back star Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, the killer doll, and reteams him with creator Don Mancini, ignoring the events of the 2019 reboot.
tvinsider.com

‘Chucky’ Creator and Cast on Why the New Syfy Series Is More Than Child’s Play

It’s playtime once again for Chucky as everyone’s favorite murder doll is getting his own killer television series. Creator and executive producer Don Mancini expands on the story of a horror icon that originally appeared in 1989’s Child’s Play. After six other films and a 2019 reboot, it turns out there is more to explore from the “Good Guy.”
Sioux City Journal

The Mount Rushmore of horror: Chucky has a spot in the lineup

For Chucky purists, the 2019 “Child’s Play” reboot doesn’t exist. “Remember when they came out with New Coke and everybody liked Coke Classic better?” actress Jennifer Tilly says. “This is a similar thing. People love the original Chucky with the voice of Brad Dourif.”. To please the faithful, SYFY has...
