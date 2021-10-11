Chucky Returns in a 'Child's Play' Show, but the Popular Horror Franchise Has a Dark History

The original creator and star of the Child's Play franchise are returning in Syfy's Chucky, and to celebrate, the killer doll at the heart of the series is getting his own Twitter emoji. Use the #Chucky hashtag, and you'll find your tweet gifted with a grinning, scruffy-haired doll head. This should come in handy in the next week or so, as the series gets closer to its airdate, and social media traffic from excited horror fans inevitably takes a turn in ol' Chucky's direction. Based on the 1988 film Child's Play and its 6 sequels, the series brings back star Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, the killer doll, and reteams him with creator Don Mancini, ignoring the events of the 2019 reboot.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO