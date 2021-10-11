Stop pumping sand to plump up rich folks’ N.J. beaches | Letters
In reference to the recent story “Beach replenishment hurts the environment, subsidizes wealthy homeowners, group argues:”. After throwing away $1.5 billion pumping sand on our beaches since 1989, the New Jersey coast is worse off than ever, with no end in sight. The sand pumping creates unsafe conditions, destroys coastal ecosystems, and benefits mostly a few ultra-wealthy beachfront property owners. In most cases these are the summer homes of the super rich, who are actually trying to keep the public off these same beaches. Why are we spending billions to protect their investments?www.nj.com
