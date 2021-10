Two more names have declared for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021. Thus far, only Rich Swann and Brian Myers had been announced for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, but that all changed on October 7. During tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Moose and W. Morrissey revealed that they too will be in the bout. They talked about their mutual distaste for the fakeness of everyone backstage and admitted to each other that once it gets down to the final two, they'll have no issues eliminating the other to earn themselves a Championship opportunity.

