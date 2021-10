Drew McIntyre has been bringing his trademark Claymore sword (named Angela after his deceased mother) to the ring with him since last November. And while "The Scottish Warrior" has threatened to swing the blade a few times he (thankfully) has never made contact with anyone. But while on a recent episode of the Table Talk podcast, McIntyre somewhat jokingly said that at some point he'll actually use it on someone. How WWE can pull that off without somebody getting hurt is anyone's guess.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO