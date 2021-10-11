CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton woman accused of murdering infant to appear in court on Tuesday

By Demetrios Sanders
 3 days ago
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A Canton woman accused of murdering an infant is set to appear in court Tuesday.

On a post to social media, Canton Police said they arrested 23-year-old Joslynn Graham over the weekend. She faces a charge of first-degree murder for the death of a five-month-old infant.

Graham is being held at the Fulton County Jail and will be in Fulton County court Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not shared if Graham is related to the child, but they said the investigation is ongoing.

