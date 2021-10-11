Navy engineer attempted to sell submarine secrets, FBI says

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Days after the arrests of an Annapolis couple accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence agency, a defense expert is weighing in on the significance of the data at the center of the case. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, 45, are charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data. Each of them could face life in prison if convicted of those charges. The charges stem from what’s described in a federal complaint as a plot to trade sensitive data on U.S. nuclear submarines to...

