CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Navy engineer attempted to sell submarine secrets, FBI says

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navy’s Virginia-class submarine can stay submerged for months and attack fast using highly classified nuclear technology. The FBI says Jonathan Toebbe attempted to sell its secrets to an unidentified country and his wife often acted as a lookout. According to documents he made multiple drops of restricted information believing he was selling it to a foreign spy, when in fact it was an undercover FBI agent.Oct. 11, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Navy#Nuclear Submarine
CBS Baltimore

Leak Of Military Secrets Could Cause ‘Grave Damage’ To U.S., Defense Expert Warns

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Days after the arrests of an Annapolis couple accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence agency, a defense expert is weighing in on the significance of the data at the center of the case. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, 45, are charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data. Each of them could face life in prison if convicted of those charges. The charges stem from what’s described in a federal complaint as a plot to trade sensitive data on U.S. nuclear submarines to...
Fox News

Maryland couple suspected of selling nuclear secrets could spend rest of life in jail

The Navy nuclear engineer and his wife accused of selling U.S. Navy submarine secrets to a foreign power could face a potential maximum penalty of life in prison. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, were arrested Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage-related charges. Federal prosecutors say they should remain in custody pending their trials as they face a potential maximum penalty of life in prison and are at "serious risk" of fleeing.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KREX

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint […]
MILITARY
CBS Atlanta

Annapolis Couple, Navy Nuclear Engineer & Wife, Charged With Espionage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents. Read more
MILITARY
AFP

Couple accused of selling US nuclear secrets appears in court

A US nuclear engineer and his wife appeared in court Tuesday days after their arrest for trying to sell submarine secrets for $5 million, as speculation persisted on which country was the targeted buyer. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana Toebbe appeared separately in federal court in West Virginia dressed in orange prison garb.
POLITICS
KREX

‘Radicalized’ veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs

DENVER (AP) — Bradley Bunn had a request after being arrested for building four pipe bombs he intended to use against any officers who tried to seize his guns: He wanted to meet with the federal prosecutor leading the case against him, a member of the Navy Reserve. The 55-year-old Army veteran told U.S. District […]
DENVER, CO
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY
The Independent

Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge

A West Virginia man who was accused of selling machine gun conversion devices to followers of a far-right extremist movement received a five-year prison sentence Wednesday.Timothy John Watson pleaded guilty in March in federal court in Martinsburg to possession of an unregistered firearm silencer.Three other charges against Watson were dismissed. As a part of a plea agreement, Watson was ordered to forfeit the silencer, 3D printers and parts along with items seized in a November 2020 search that prosecutors said are devices used to convert semi-automatic AR-15 rifles into fully automatic machine guns.Prosecutors said Watson, 31, of Ranson, made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Gen. Stanley McChrystal says Afghanistan a humiliation, but ‘civil war’ at home is of concern

Gen. Stanley McChrystal knows a thing or two about leadership and how sending the wrong messages can have serious repercussions. After spending more than 30 years serving in the U.S. military, where he oversaw countless combat operations, the four-star general resigned as commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan during the Obama administration amid political fallout over a Rolling Stone article.
MILITARY
NBC News

NBC News

214K+
Followers
30K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy