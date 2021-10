Over the years, Halloween has become more than trick-or-treating for candy and dressing up in creative costumes. Brands everywhere have been jumping on the All Hallows' Eve bandwagon to celebrate the fall equinox's spookiest day. Krispy Kreme, for one, is getting festive this Halloween season in an adorable way. The doughnut chain has not only redesigned its boxes to include the holiday's traditional black-and-orange color scheme, but it has also temporarily changed its name to "Krispy Skreme." They even tweaked the brand's logo to a ghostly green font on a black-and-orange background.

