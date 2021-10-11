CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Beshear Gives COVID-19 Update

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andy Beshear announced 2,145 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the total to 710,364. 584 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,514 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 466 in the ICU and 310 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.49%. The Governor also announced 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,053. As of Friday, 104 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Perry County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 94.8 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

www.somerset106.com

