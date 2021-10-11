CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiscal year 2021 gives Louisiana $1 billion surplus

By Shannon Heckt
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The state of Louisiana will have some extra money to work with after the economy bounced back from the pandemic better than expected. At the start of the pandemic, those in charge of forecasting the year’s revenue saw the economy shutting down and other negative indicators. So, they forecasted for a lower revenue amount, but the state has been performing well in the fiscal year 2021 and exceeded that prediction.

