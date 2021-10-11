Laurel County Police Say They Have New Evidence In Murder Case

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says investigators found new evidence in a murder case. It has been over two weeks since farmer and business owner 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found shot to death in his home on Maple Grove Road. Thursday detectives executed search warrants at a property he owns and said several pieces of evidence were recovered. Public Information Officer Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said they found evidence and information that will help them in going forward with the case. There is also a $14,000 reward offered for information that leads to an arrest. Part of that is from an anonymous donor and $4,000 is from the local Crime Stoppers organization. Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.