DENVER (CBS4)– Travel issues at Denver International Airport were felt by thousands this week, from the Southwest ticket counter to long-term parking lots. The holidays are approaching and DEN is one of the busiest airports in the country. This week’s travelers wonder if they’ll face the same issues in the coming months. (credit: CBS) “This is the third Southwest flight I’ve flown recently and normally they’re the best airline. It was a totally different experience than usual,” said Lauren, a frequent flyer. “The staff just seemed tired and frustrated.” Lauren, Jason and their son flew into Denver for a family birthday. They spent...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO