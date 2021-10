Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have done everything in their power to become the No. 1 team in the country — they’re 6-0, with wins over three then-ranked teams (Clemson, Arkansas and Auburn) and they’ve allowed just three touchdowns all season thanks to a stellar defense — and they’re doing it all at an innate disadvantage under center. Not only has backup quarterback Stetson Bennett been filling in for the injured JT Daniels, but the Bulldogs have not even been able to find consistency between who starts each game.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO