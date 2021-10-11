CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Columbia council balks at PennDot request to maintain Veterans Memorial Bridge

By GAYLE JOHNSON
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 5. What happened: Council members informally agreed to turn down a request from the state Department of Transportation to maintain lane painting and signs for pedestrians and bikes on Veterans Memorial Bridge if the state and federal government pay for the initial installation. The transportation department also wants Columbia to oversee new lights that would be installed underneath the bridge. The state wants Columbia to pay $18,276 about every eight years for repainting bike and pedestrian lanes and maintaining lights. West Hempfield would pay $55,111 and Wrightsville would pay $12,735. The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River, connects Wrightsville, in York County, to Columbia, in Lancaster County.

#Penndot#Veterans Memorial Bridge#Columbia Borough Council

