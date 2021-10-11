CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers Are Apparently Using Psychic Powers to Boost the Packers’ Super Bowl Hopes

By Andrew Kulha
Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams is performing like one of the best players in the NFL, let alone one of the best receivers in the league. It helps, of course, that he has a no-doubt Hall of Fame quarterback throwing him the ball in reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, but Adams let on after the Packers’ Week 5 win over Cincinnati that there could be more at play.

