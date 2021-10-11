CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

‘People are desperate’: More people seek help with utilities through Greensboro Housing Coalition

By Tess Bargebuhr
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CW3WE_0cOCCEPp00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Housing Coalition is seeing an uptick in the number of people needing help to pay utilities.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

“People are desperate. People are calling and crying. People are getting extremely frustrated,” Executive Director Josie Williams said.

She said substandard housing is partially to blame for the increase. Williams sifted through a pile of checks to provide assistance, pulling a water bill that totaled more than $3,300.

“When your water gets cut off, that’s grounds for condemnation. We can’t have people out here with their water getting cut off due to nonpayment because they can’t afford it. And, in this case, this was no fault of her own. This was a maintenance issue that she tried to remedy to no avail,” Williams said.

She said collection grace periods from the pandemic are expiring, with past bills accumulating.

“If I had to categorize them and put them in order, I would say high water bills then high Duke Energy bills then high internet bills,” Williams said.

The majority of calls for rent and utility relief come from the east and southeast districts in Greensboro.

“I think people are getting beyond their fear of asking for help. I think there is such a desperation that’s building that people are now saying ‘please help me,’” she said.

Williams says nearly all her clients are working to support their families.

“We’re talking about children that are having to work from home. A lot of times we’re talking about a lot of remote workers. People need that internet…people are at risk of losing that which is affecting your financial stability if they can’t work,” she said.

Williams said the end of the eviction moratorium has exacerbated the need.

Before the pandemic, the organization was getting about 100 calls weekly for help then 1,200 at the height of the pandemic.

Right now, the Greensboro Housing Coalition is getting about 1,400 calls weekly.

The City of Greensboro will receive an additional $10 million for its emergency rental assistance program to keep helping struggling families.

You can find the online application on the city’s COVID-19 housing assistance page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘When will enough be enough?’; Greensboro police union calls for more funding, support after attacks against officers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Officers Association is asking city leaders for more support and funding after attackers allegedly targeted officers twice in the last year, according to a statement Thursday. The union says officers have been leaving the police department and transferring to police departments in other areas with less danger, less […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Dozens of young people gather in front of Lt. Gov. Robinson’s office to protest transphobic, homophobic comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the steps of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s office Wednesday afternoon were different sides. Both with very strong views. “We wanted to let the lieutenant governor know they aren’t filth. They are beautiful beloved and kind and gentle and good at so many things,” said Melissa Florer-Bixler. Bixler along with […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police supervisor weighs in on domestic violence amid national attention over Gabby Petito case

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito has drawn national attention surrounding domestic violence. On Tuesday, the coroner of Teton County, Wyoming, where Petito’s body was found, released new details in her cause of death. It was deemed strangulation and ruled a homicide. She had been on a cross-country road trip with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Wghp#Duke Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

1K+
Followers
396
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy