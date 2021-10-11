Carol Ann Trigueiro 1940-2021

Carol Ann (Groene) Trigueiro left us on September 25, 2021, after reaching her earthly goal of living a peace-filled and purposeful life. She was touching and impacted countless lives wherever she found herself over the course of her 81 years. She was a California native, born in Ventura, and moved around the state during her childhood, living in Bakersfield, Richmond, Campbell, and Concord. After marrying George Trigueiro nearly 60 years ago in San Jose, she and her two sons lived in Stockton and Glen Ellen before eventually settling in Atascadero in 1972. She passed away in her home of 48 years with family by her side.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University, with a major in Education and a minor in Spanish, Carol student-taught 2nd grade in San Jose. Once credentialed, she became an elementary school teacher at Santa Rosa Elementary School, teaching 4th and 5th grades in Atascadero. After leaving the school system, she completed training and spent a decade as a Teaching Leader in Bible Study Fellowship. As her top priority, she was dedicated to raising her sons and eventually reentered working life outside her home after they were grown. Many knew her from her days working at the Parable and the Discipleshop in Atascadero. During her time in Atascadero, Carol and her family were a part of the church family worshiping at Atascadero Gospel Chapel.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of over 59 years, George Trigueiro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ken (Gladys) Trigueiro of Atascadero, and Kevin (Dawn) Trigueiro of Lindale, Texas and; her brother and sister-in-law Greg (Shari) Groene of Stockton; sister-in-law Jody Groene of Atascadero; sister-in-law, Marilyn Groene of Pahrump, Nevada; nieces and nephews Kathie Robertson of Waco, Kentucky, Ted (Judy) Groene of Pahrump, Nevada, Jeanne Raymond of Spokane, Washington, Dee (Kenny) Martinez of Creston, John Groene of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aaron Groene of Boise, Idaho, Mark Groene of Sacramento, Justin (Tina) Groene of Stockton and Alisha Groene of Stockton; and nine grandsons and granddaughters, Ian Trigueiro, Kaden Trigueiro, Austin Trigueiro, Jasmin Trigueiro and Joelyn Trigueiro of Lindale, Texas, and Andrew Trigueiro, Ryan Trigueiro, Joseph Trigueiro and Peter Trigueiro of Atascadero.

She was preceded in death by her parents John Fritz Groene and Florence Rosalee (Sayles) Groene, and brothers Ted Groene and Roger Groene.

A celebration of life service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Atascadero Gospel Chapel, 8205 Curbaril Avenue, in Atascadero, CA 93422.