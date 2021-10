As a consumer, odds are you’ve seen an increase in your grocery bill over recent months, and it’s not necessarily because you’re adding more to your cart. Inflation is something we’re all witness to, and while the rising costs we’re facing are in part due to the limited supply of certain consumer goods, it’s also not entirely clear how long these rising prices will be sticking around. What is clear is that people are concerned about it.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO