Mike Zimmer reveals why he and Kirk Cousins got in a sideline shoving match

By Ethan Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings had a brief shoving match that featured their head coach, Mike Zimmer, and starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, during their win Sunday. As the Minnesota Vikings were securing a 19-17 win against the Detroit Lions, Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins initiated a confusing and bizarre shoving match with Mike Zimmer. The two ended up shoving each other for a few seconds and then were separated.

Llll M
2d ago

All that excitement over beating the lions.... That's the Vikings! Satisfied with mediocrity!!

