Florida Woman Shoots Former T-Mobile Boss After He 'Ruined Her Life' by Firing Her: Police

By Andre J. Ellington
 3 days ago
Rachel Boisette is facing charges of attempted homicide with a firearm after turning herself in at the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail.

MatrixBits
2d ago

well at least she has a place to stay now that her life is ruined. 🤣 4 walls and bars.

Jack Miller
2d ago

no wonder nobody wants to work no more take a chance on losing your life everyday so you can support your family probably wasn't even the person's fault it was somebody higher up in corporate that did it

Allen Jackson
2d ago

So! She fulfilled ruining it by shooting her boss who apparently had more than a working relationship with him! This all happened in the early morning hours of the day! 😒

