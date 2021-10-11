Florida Woman Shoots Former T-Mobile Boss After He 'Ruined Her Life' by Firing Her: Police
Rachel Boisette is facing charges of attempted homicide with a firearm after turning herself in at the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail.www.newsweek.com
well at least she has a place to stay now that her life is ruined. 🤣 4 walls and bars.
no wonder nobody wants to work no more take a chance on losing your life everyday so you can support your family probably wasn't even the person's fault it was somebody higher up in corporate that did it
So! She fulfilled ruining it by shooting her boss who apparently had more than a working relationship with him! This all happened in the early morning hours of the day! 😒
